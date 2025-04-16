Egypt has Chinese air defence system similar to Russia’s S-400, say Israeli reports

Egypt’s armed forces possess the advanced Chinese air defence system HQ-9B, Israeli media has reported, which is similar to the Russian S-400 missiles.

According to the Israeli news website nziv, retired Major General Samir Farag, a military expert and former head of the Egyptian Armed Forces’ Morale Affairs Department, confirmed during a televised interview on Sada El-Balad TV channel that Egypt owns various modern defence systems, including the long-range Chinese HQ-9B.

The Israeli report noted that this is the first time Egypt has officially revealed its deployment of the HQ-9B system, reflecting both the diversification of its arms sources and the enhancement of its air defence capabilities.

The report also highlighted that the upgraded version of the HQ-9B system boasts advanced capabilities. Each launcher can carry up to eight small, lightweight surface-to-air missiles — double the capacity of previous versions.

The HQ-9B is considered one of the most sophisticated air defence systems in China’s arsenal. It is capable of intercepting aerial targets at long ranges, placing it among the world’s leading air defence technologies.

