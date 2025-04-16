Gaza has become 'mass grave' of Palestinians and those helping them: Doctors Without Borders

As Israeli forces resume and expand their assault on Gaza by land, air and sea, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), on Wednesday, denounced the mounting toll on Palestinian civilians and aid workers, saying the enclave has become a “mass grave” of Palestinians, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Palestinian lives are once again being systematically destroyed,” the MSF said in a statement, adding that a series of deadly attacks over the past three weeks by Israeli forces “have shown a blatant disregard for the safety of humanitarian and medical workers in Gaza.”

Israel has killed over 51,000 people in Gaza since October 2023, nearly a third of whom are children. It resumed hostilities on 18 March, shattering a January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with Hamas.

The organisation cited a March attack by Israeli forces on aid workers, when the bodies of 15 emergency responders and the ambulances they were travelling in were found in a mass grave on 30 March in Rafah, southern Gaza.

It called for “international and independent investigations” to establish accountability on attacks on aid workers.

This horrific killing of aid workers is yet another example of the complete disregard shown by Israeli forces for the protection of humanitarian and medical workers. The silence and unconditional support of Israel’s closest allies further emboldens these actions

said Claire Magone, General Director of MSF France.

The medical aid agency also criticised the failure of the Humanitarian Notification System, a mechanism intended to coordinate safe movement with Israeli forces.

It said the system is now “barely affording any protection guarantees.”

We are witnessing in real time the destruction and forced displacement of the entire population in Gaza. Gaza has been turned into a mass grave of Palestinians and those coming to their assistance

said Amande Bazerolle, MSF’s Emergency Coordinator in Gaza.

“With nowhere safe for Palestinians or those trying to help them, the humanitarian response is severely struggling under the weight of insecurity and critical supply shortages, leaving people with few, if any, options for accessing care.”

