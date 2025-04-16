Middle East Monitor
Hamas losses contact with group holding soldier Edan Alexander after Israel strike

April 16, 2025 at 9:56 am

Yael and Adi Alexander the parents of Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander hold the photos of their son near the border with the Gaza Strip on August 29, 2024 in Nirim, Israel [Amir Levy/Getty Images]

The military spokesman for Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, yesterday announced that the group has lost contact with its members who are holding American-Israeli soldier Edan Alexander.

Abu Obaida wrote on Telegram: “We announce that we have lost contact with the group holding soldier Edan Alexander after a direct attack targeted their location. We are still trying to reach them.”

“Our assessment is that the occupation army is deliberately trying to relieve the pressure on the dual-nationality captives issue in order to continue its genocidal war against our people.”

Last Saturday, the Qassam Brigades published a video recording of Alexander in which he appealed to US President Donald Trump to intervene to secure his release and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of abandoning the captives in Gaza.

