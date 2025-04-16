IAEA director, starting visit to Tehran, says Iran not far from creating nuclear weapons

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for talks with senior officials after indicating that Iran is not far off from creating its own nuclear weapons, Anadolu news agency reported.

Iran has enough material to produce many bombs but does not yet have nuclear weapons, Rafael Mariano Grossi told French daily Le Monde.

On the possibility of Tehran obtaining nuclear weapons, Grossi said: “It’s like a jigsaw puzzle, they have the pieces and one day they can put it all together. There is a way to go to achieve this. But they are not far from it, we have to accept that. In the last four years, we have seen a remarkable acceleration in Iran in this area.”

Emphasising that the IAEA should be included in the dialogue process between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear activities, Grossi said: “They know that we will have to give our opinion on a possible agreement because it will be up to us to check up on it.”

Grossi was welcomed at Tehran’s airport by Behrouz Kamalvandi, vice president of the country’s Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran.

During a two-day visit, Grossi is set to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Erakchi and Mohammad Islami, the Atomic Energy Organisation head.

Negotiations between Iran and US

US President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew his country from the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, last month sent a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calling for direct nuclear negotiations between the countries. Iran responded to the letter via Oman.

Following the exchange of letters, Iran and the US held indirect talks in Oman on Saturday, with both sides later calling the talks “positive and constructive.”

They announced they would meet again on 19 April in Rome.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special Mideast envoy, said Tuesday that Iran should stop enriching uranium, after earlier speaking of an enrichment limit.

Erakchi said Iran was ready to address concerns about its nuclear program, but would not negotiate its right to enrich uranium.