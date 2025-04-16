Pentagon approves sale of Stinger missiles to Morocco

The US Department of Defence (Pentagon) yesterday announced that it has approved the sale of FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles to Morocco, in a deal valued at $825 million, Anadolu reported.

According to a statement published on the official website of the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), which is part of the Pentagon, the agency issued the required certification to notify Congress of the potential deal. It added that Morocco has requested the purchase of 600 Stinger missiles.

The DSCA noted that the agreement also includes engineering, logistical and technical support services from the US government and contractors, as well as other logistical and programme support.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a major non-NATO ally that continues to be an important force for political stability and economic progress in North Africa,” the agency stated.

The statement further explained that the potential deal would enhance Morocco’s ability to meet current and future threats but “would not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Rabat has issued no official comment regarding the US announcement.

The Stinger missile is a shoulder-fired, infrared-guided surface-to-air missile. It can also be mounted on vehicles and is capable of targeting airborne threats from multiple angles.

On 2 October 2020, Morocco and the United States signed a ten-year deal to strengthen military cooperation, during a formal visit to Rabat by then US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper.

