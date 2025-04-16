Russian, South African foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday met with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola in Moscow for the 18th meeting of the Mixed Intergovernmental Committee on Trade and Economic Cooperation, serving as South Africa’s co-chair of the committee, Anadolu news agency reported.

The two top diplomats explored a variety of topics centred on fortifying the historically warm Russian-South African relationship, emphasising mutually advantageous collaboration in commerce, the economy, science, and technology.

“With anticipation, we look forward to this meeting generating further positive outcomes for our trade, economic, and investment partnership,” Lavrov said at the opening of the meeting.

Both renewed their commitment to coordinated action within multilateral forums such as BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others), the G20, and the United Nations, collectively searching for optimal solutions to pressing global and regional challenges in adherence to international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

“We are gratified by the strong cooperation between our countries in international settings such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the G20. I vividly recall our meeting in Johannesburg this February on the margins of the G20 Ministerial Council meeting,” Lavrov said.

Separately, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin met with another African diplomat — Sudanese Ambassador Mohammed Elgazali Eltijani Sirraj.

The primary focus of the discussion centred on international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis in Sudan, particularly through the auspices of the UN.

Vershinin underscored Russia’s steadfast commitment, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, to thwart Western initiatives that seek “to impose neo-colonial agendas on Sudan through international mechanisms.”

The Russian diplomat also praised efforts initiated by Port Sudan to steer the conflict toward a swift and peaceful conclusion, and urged the resumption of inclusive inter-Sudanese dialogue that incorporates all influential political entities, ethnic communities, and religious groups within the country.