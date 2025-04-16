Syria commends Qatar’s unwavering support and sincere stance

Syria “will not forget Qatar’s sincere stance and unwavering support,” President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said yesterday, describing the strengthening of ties between Damascus and Doha as “a cornerstone for consolidating stability for the peoples of both nations.”

The statement came in a post published following Al-Sharaa’s visit to Qatar, according to the Syrian Presidency on its account on the X platform.

“I express my deep thanks and appreciation to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, for the warm welcome and generous hospitality I received during my visit to the sisterly State of Qatar,” said Al-Sharaa.

He added: “We will not forget the sincere stance and steadfast support that the State of Qatar has shown to the Syrian people.”

“Strengthening the cooperation and integration between our two countries is a cornerstone for reinforcing stability and driving prosperity for our peoples,” he continued.

Al-Sharaa concluded by saying: “I wish the State of Qatar, its leadership and people, continued prosperity and success, and I ask God to preserve the blessing of security and safety upon it.”

Earlier yesterday, Al-Sharaa made his first official visit to the Qatari capital since taking office in January. During the visit, he met with Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad and discussed aspects of bilateral cooperation.

His visit to Doha came just two days after a similar trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he met with President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Since assuming the presidency, Al-Sharaa has visited several countries including Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt and Jordan.

On 30 January, the Emir of Qatar became the first head of state to visit Damascus following the overthrow of Bashar Al-Assad’s regime.

