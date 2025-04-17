Syria thwarts coup plot by former regime officers

Syrian security agencies have foiled a planned coup attempt orchestrated by a group of former regime officers, Interior Minister Anas Khattab said, describing the plot as “a thing of the past” thanks to the efforts of security forces and public support.

Speaking during a presentation of the ministry’s operations, Khattab said officials had begun updating data systems in coordination with relevant institutions and were reviewing progress made in partnership with the Ministry of Defence, adding that a department will be set up to track down outlaws.

Minister Khattab said he had held a series of meetings with all police commanders, security directorates, and central offices affiliated with the ministry to assess the security situation on the ground and identify the challenges facing security work, with the goal of overcoming difficulties and harnessing available resources to achieve the ministry’s vision of building a safe society whose members enjoy stability and a decent life.

