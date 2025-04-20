Syria resumes direct flights to UAE

A Syrian passenger flight departed Sunday for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), marking the resumption of air travel between the two countries, Anadolu reports.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency, the flight took off from Damascus International Airport early Sunday.

On Monday, the UAE had announced the resumption of air travel with Syria, indicating both countries were working together to complete the necessary procedures to restart regular flights.

The decision followed an official visit to Abu Dhabi by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa last Sunday.

On Thursday, Syrian Airlines confirmed that direct flights between Syria and the UAE would resume, connecting Damascus with Dubai and Sharjah in the initial phase.

In a statement, the airline confirmed that there would be four weekly flights from Damascus to Dubai on Saturdays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, with plans to soon increase the frequency to daily service.

Flights to Sharjah will operate on Sundays, Tuesdays and Fridays and eventually be offered daily, while flights from Damascus to Abu Dhabi will run on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Most international airlines suspended operations to and from Damascus in 2012 amid the Syrian government’s violent crackdown on protests that began in 2011.

However, on Jan. 7, 2024, several airlines resumed service at Damascus International Airport following an announcement by the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority that international flights would be accepted.

Former President Bashar al-Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long rule that began in 1963.

A transitional administration was formed in Syria on Jan. 29, dissolving the constitution, security services, armed factions, parliament and the Baath Party.

