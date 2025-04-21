Middle East Monitor
Nearly 600 children killed, 1,600 injured in renewed Israeli assault on Gaza: UN agency

April 21, 2025 at 2:15 pm

Wounded Palestinian kids receives medical attention at Nasser Medical Complex after an Israeli airstrike struck a residential home in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in southern Gaza on April 19, 2025 [Hani Alshaer/Anadolu Agency]

Nearly 600 children have been killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip since last month, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Monday, Anadolu reported.

Citing figures released by the UN children’s agency (UNICEF), UNRWA said that over 1,600 other children have also been injured since Israel resumed its assaults on 18 March.

“The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip is now likely at its worst point since October 2023,” it added.

The Israeli army resumed its deadly offensive on the Gaza Strip on 18 March and has since killed 1,864 people and injured nearly 4,900 others despite a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

More than 51,200 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

