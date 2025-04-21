Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Pope Francis dies at 88 after prolonged illness: Vatican

April 21, 2025 at 10:31 am

Pope Francis appears at the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, on December 25, 2024 [isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency]

Pope Francis appears at the central loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica, at the Vatican, on December 25, 2024 [isabella Bonotto/Anadolu Agency]

Pope Francis died at age 88 after suffering a prolonged illness, the Vatican announced on Monday.

He suffered a “prolonged asthma-like respiratory crisis” associated with thrombocytopenia, according to a previous Vatican statement.

Francis was born in Buenos Aires on 17 December 1936, to Italian immigrant parents.

He studied in Argentina and later in Germany before being ordained as a Jesuit priest in 1969.

Over a decade into his papacy, Pope Francis remained a figure of admiration and controversy.

He sought to reform the Vatican’s bureaucracy, tackle corruption, and address some of the Church’s most pressing challenges.

While he had been hailed for his humility and commitment to social justice, his leadership had also drawn sharp resistance from conservatives within the Church and beyond.

Pope Francis: Israel’s war on Gaza is ‘terrorism’

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending