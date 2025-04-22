3,000-year-old Iron Age cemetery unearthed in UAE’s Al-Ain

The UAE’s first major Iron Age cemetery has been unearthed in Al-Ain, shedding new light on a lost chapter of the country’s ancient heritage. The 3,000-year-old necropolis, discovered by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), contains more than a hundred tombs and a wealth of burial goods, offering unprecedented insight into life and death in the Iron Age.

“This discovery promises to transform our understanding of the ancient Emirates,” said Jaber Saleh Al Merri, director of DCT Abu Dhabi’s Historic Environment Department. “We now have tangible evidence that brings us closer to the people who lived here 3,000 years ago.”

Archaeologists from DCT Abu Dhabi have discovered the first major Iron Age cemetery found in the UAE. The ancient 3,000-year-old necropolis, found in the Al Ain Region, likely included over a hundred tombs with a treasure trove of goods. pic.twitter.com/gaknEsqBfU — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) April 21, 2025

The tombs — built by digging vertical shafts and creating oval chambers — held personal items such as gold beads, copper-alloy weapons, pottery, razors, shell cosmetic containers and a bird-adorned copper cup described by archaeologist Tatiana Valente as “the masterpiece”. All tombs were looted in antiquity, yet significant artefacts remain.

The cemetery’s location, near the Qattara Oasis, helps explain its historical significance. Al-Ain’s development during the Iron Age was driven by the introduction of the falaj, an underground aqueduct system, which fostered agricultural expansion. The region’s sophisticated society is also evidenced by its metallurgy and trade links, with finds hinting at regional exchange and artisan mobility.

Radiocarbon dating and DNA analysis will now be used to determine the age, health, diet and origins of those buried. “We are putting the puzzle together slowly, piece by piece,” Valente added.

The find is part of the Funerary Landscapes of Al-Ain Project, launched last year, and reinforces DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to preserving and promoting Emirati heritage.

