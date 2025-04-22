BDS: We succeeded in preventing screening of Disney's Snow White in the Arab world

The Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement announced the success of its campaign to push for a boycott of the film Snow White in the Arab region because one of the lead roles is played by an Israeli actress who previously served in the occupation army.

In a statement issued yesterday, the movement confirmed that the film had been pulled from cinemas in Kuwait, Lebanon and Oman. Disney stated that it would halt the production of similar films in the future, following the heavy losses it suffered due to the boycott movement after Disney cast an Israeli actress Gal Gadot who supports the genocide in Gaza.

Disney produced Snow White, as a remake of one of its classic films, which cost the company $270 million to produce and promote, according to Forbes magazine.

This is the second such recent action by boycott movements after the screening of Captain America: Brave New World was banned because it stars Israeli actress Shira Haas.

