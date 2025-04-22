Middle East Monitor
Hamas slams Israel ministers’ calls to impose sovereignty over occupied West Bank

April 22, 2025 at 9:52 am

Military vehicles are seen on a street as the Israeli raids and attacks on Jenin city and its refugee camp continue in Jenin, West Bank on January 28, 2025. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]

Hamas has condemned Israeli ministers’ calls for the imposition of Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank, saying this represents an extension of aggressive settlement policies and a desperate attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause by plundering and stealing land from its original owners, Quds Press reported.

In a statement issued yesterday, the movement said the Israeli ministers’ calls reflect a “colonial and fascist mentality” and constitute a “flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.”

Hamas called on the international community, the United Nations, and its institutions to shoulder their legal and moral responsibilities and take urgent action to hold the Israeli occupation accountable and halt its expansionist policies targeting the Palestinian people, their land and their holy sites.

The movement called on the Palestinian people to escalate resistance in all its forms, continue the uprising, and confront the Israeli occupation forces and settler gangs.

On Sunday, four Israeli ministers called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank during the inauguration of a new settlement neighbourhood in the Har Brakha illegal settlement, south of Nablus, according to the official Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN).

READ: Israel blocks Palestinian prime minister’s field visit in occupied West Bank

