Palestine Museum US to open first int’l branch in Scotland

In a historic expansion of Palestinian cultural representation in Europe, the Palestine Museum US is set to open its first international branch in Edinburgh, Scotland, making it the first museum in Europe dedicated to contemporary Palestinian art. The official opening is scheduled for 17 May, coinciding with the 77th anniversary of the Nakba, a pivotal moment in Palestinian history when nearly a million Palestinians were forced out of their homes to pave the way for the establishment of the state of Israel.

The new Edinburgh branch aims to amplify Palestinian voices through contemporary artistic expression, providing a permanent space to showcase the works of both emerging and established Palestinian artists. It will offer exhibitions, performances and educational programmes that explore themes of identity, exile, resistance and cultural heritage.

Palestine Museum Scotland at 13A Dundas Street, Edinburgh.

“No day passes without us hearing about cancelled Palestinian exhibits and cultural events,” Faisal Saleh, executive director of the Palestine Museum US, told MEMO. “It is time we had our own hardened, non-cancellable venues and we could not have found a better place than 13A Dundas Street in Edinburgh.”

“It is the best art address in town with many galleries and art establishments on Dundas Street,” he continued. “We will be in good company.”

Ahead of the official launch, a special fundraising event will be held on 1 May, featuring a vibrant programme of Palestinian performances including music and poetry. Among the celebrated guests are renowned Palestinian-American artist Samia Halaby, actress and spoken word artist Saja Kilani, dancer and poet Nada Shawa and internationally acclaimed soprano Zeina Barhoum, who will deliver the opening musical performance.

The opening of the Edinburgh branch is a milestone in the growing global visibility of Palestinian cultural institutions. With the United States branch located in Woodbridge, Connecticut, the Palestine Museum US has played a crucial role in curating and promoting Palestinian narratives through art.

The Edinburgh museum will feature a rotating programme of exhibitions and events, creating a hub for artists, scholars and audiences to engage with Palestinian art in all its forms.

