9 injured as Israel tackles raging wildfires

April 24, 2025 at 1:14 pm

An Air Tractor AT-802AF firefighting aircraft drops flame retardant while trying to extinguish a forest fire near the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh, near Jerusalem on April 23, 2025 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]

Israeli firefighters have extinguished bushfires that raged in central Israel due to soaring temperatures and high winds.

The Israeli Fire and Rescue Authority said today that nine people were injured, including seven firefighters, and 10,000 dunums (2,500 acres) were destroyed in the fires.

It said the flames were brought under control after a 20-hour struggle.

The situation “is now under control…[and] will be over in the coming hours,” the authority added.

According to the statement, all vacated and affected communities have returned to their areas and all roads have been reopened.

The Israel Meteorological Service had warned of “harsh” weather conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, with potential record-breaking temperatures, exacerbating the fire risk.

