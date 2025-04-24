Middle East Monitor
Algeria to impose 30-year to life sentences for financial speculation 

April 24, 2025 at 4:44 pm

Algerian flags. [RYAD KRAMDI/AFP/Getty Images]

Algeria’s Justice Minister Lotfi Boudjemaa has stated that prison sentences for those involved in financial speculation may range from 30 years to life imprisonment, stressing the government’s determination to curb market manipulation, according to local media.

Speaking before members of the National People’s Assembly, Boudjemaa said that the authorities would not tolerate speculation, which he noted has spread “from basic foodstuffs to vehicles”.

“The justice system will use all available legal tools to protect the national economy,” Boudjemaa said. He added that “anyone involved in speculating on the livelihoods of Algerians will be dealt with firmly.”

The Justice Minister explained that the punishment for speculation would reach 30 years in prison and may even extend to life imprisonment in severe cases.

