Gaza authority warns against Israeli-backed rumours of mass migration

The Gaza Government Media Office on Monday cautioned against “misleading rumours” of alleged arrangements for mass Palestinian emigration from the territory, accusing Israel of spearheading a campaign to “undermine national consciousness and weaken Palestinian steadfastness”, Anadolu reported.

The office said it has been monitoring social media posts and misinformation about supposed mass migration plans driven by “controversial figures” collaborating with foreign entities. The posts promote the idea of Palestinian families travelling via Israel’s Ramon Airport to various countries, the statement said.

“We categorically affirm that this information is entirely false, part of a malicious and systematic campaign to erode our people’s resilience, target their national awareness, and push them toward forced migration under the pressure of suffering and war,” it said.

It accused Israel of backing the posts through fake or biased accounts, misled individuals, or those using forged documents.

The statement highlighted Israel’s promotion of “safe migration” funded by the occupation, an attempt to mask “ugly mass displacement plans” that Israel failed to impose by force and now seeks to advance through “exposed soft tactics.”

In February, US President Donald Trump claimed the US would “take over” and “own” Gaza, describing it as a “completely destroyed” area.

Trump suggested that Palestinians should relocate to new settlements in neighbouring countries, particularly Egypt and Jordan.

Egypt, Jordan and other Arab as well as European nations and international organisations rejected his plan, with many highlighting that it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

The Gaza Media Office said the few Palestinians who recently left the territory were “known” patients and wounded individuals processed through the Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing for medical treatment abroad, not Palestinians seeking to migrate out of the enclave.

It urged Palestinians to resist “poisonous propaganda” serving Israel’s “strategic Zionist goal” of emptying Palestinian land, a decades-long ambition to realise the “dream of Israel.”