UK lifts sanctions against Syria's defence ministry, intelligence agencies

Britain today lifted asset freezes on Syria’s defence and interior ministries, and a range of intelligence agencies, reversing sanctions imposed during Bashar Al-Assad’s presidency, Reuters reports.

The West is rethinking its approach to Syria after insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ousted Assad as president in December after more than 13 years of civil war.

A notice posted online by the British finance ministry said the Syrian Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence and General Intelligence Directorate were among 12 entities no longer subject to an asset freeze.

The notice did not set out reasons for the de-listing.

In March, the government unfroze the assets of Syria’s central bank and 23 other entities including banks and oil companies.

The British government has previously stressed that sanctions on members of the Assad regime would remain in place.

READ: Syria explores future military presence of Russia and Turkey