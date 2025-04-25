Bulgaria demands compensation for relatives of UN staffer killed in Gaza

Bulgaria will demand compensation for the relatives of a Bulgarian UN staffer killed in Gaza last month, the foreign minister said yesterday, the BTA news agency reported.

The remarks came after Israel confirmed that the 19 March explosion in the town of Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip, which killed Marin Marinov, was caused by a shot fired by an Israeli tank.

“I would like once again to express my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family’s grief for their grave loss,” Georg Georgiev said.

He added that Bulgaria received official apologies from Israel over the death of its citizen.

He said such tragedies should not be repeated, adding that the protection of humanitarian workers is of paramount importance, and the international community must guarantee their safety and freedom to carry out their duties in accordance with international law.

The minister demanded the resumption of a ceasefire in Gaza, prevention of further civilian casualties and immediate release of captives.

Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza on 18 March 18, shattering a ceasefire that had come into effect in January. It has killed more than 51,350 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

