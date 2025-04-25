Yemen’s Houthis down 7 US drones worth $200m

Yemen’s Houthis have downed seven US Reaper drones in less than six weeks, the Associated Press has reported, at a cost of over $200 million to the Pentagon.

According to military officials, three of the drones were brought down in the past week alone, as they were carrying out strikes or conducting surveillance missions in Yemen.

A separate defence official stated that while hostile fire is believed to be the main cause of the drone losses, investigations into the incidents are still ongoing, the AP reported.

The United States and its allies have increased attacks on what they claim to be “Houthi targets” in Yemen since 15 March after President Donald Trump vowed to intensify a military campaign until the group ceases attacks on vessels in a key maritime corridor. More than 750 strikes have been launched since then.

The Houthis have been targeting Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea and surrounding regions, in support of Palestinians in Gaza where Israel is carrying out a genocide.

The group expanded its targets to include US and UK ships as a result of the countries’ bombing of Yemen. The group has stated that these attacks would cease if Israel commits to a permanent ceasefire.

READ: Russia calls US strikes on Yemen Ras Isa oil terminal ‘unjustified and unacceptable’