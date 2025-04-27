Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Putin offers Iran Russian help after blast at Iranian port of Bandar Abbas, Kremlin says

April 27, 2025 at 11:55 am

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech in Moscow, Russia on July 05, 2024. [Sefa Karacan - Anadolu Agency]

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a speech in Moscow, Russia on July 05, 2024. [Sefa Karacan – Anadolu Agency]

President Vladimir Putin has offered Iran Russian help in dealing with the aftermath of a blast that rocked the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas and has expressed his condolences over the loss of life, the Kremlin said on Sunday, Reuters reports.

Putin had coveyed his “words of sincere sympathy and support to the families of the victims, as well as his wishes for a recovery to all those injured,” a copy of his message published on the Kremlin website showed.

Iranian state media have reported that a huge blast probably caused by the explosion of chemical materials killed at least 25 people and injured more than 700 on Saturday at Bandar Abbas, Iran’s biggest port.

READ: Massive explosion rocks port in southern Iran, with cause under investigation

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending