Benkirane re-elected as Justice and Development Party leader for second term

Morocco’s Justice and Development Party re-elected Abdelilah Benkirane as its secretary-general for a second term.

Benkirane received 69 per cent of the vote – 974 votes, while his rivals, Idriss Azami Idrissi won 374 votes, and Abdullah Bouanou 42 votes.

Benkirane praised his rivals, who stood by him during his victory speech, commending the smooth democratic process.

He stressed that leadership will not be an individual matter, as some imagine, saying that the circumstances of the world and the Islamic nation are not easy, adding that neither are the circumstances of the Justice and Development Party.

His term is now due to continue until 2029.

Benkirane devoted part of his speech to the Palestinian issue, calling on the Israeli occupation to seize the opportunity and seek a solution with the Palestinians before it is too late.

“Palestine will remain our primary issue,” he said, calling on the party’s supporters to “continue to support the resistance and provide it with material support,” in addition to continuing the demonstrations.

Benkirane praised the leaders of the Palestinian resistance who sacrificed their lives during the ‘Al-Aqsa Flood Operation’, most notably Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar.

