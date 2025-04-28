Damascus: We reject the SDF's attempts to impose a separatist status quo

The Syrian presidency asserted yesterday its rejection of any attempts to impose a separatist status quo or to establish federal entities or autonomous administration that would fragment the country, stressing that “the unity of Syria, both its territory and its people, is a red line.”

These remarks were made in a statement issued by the Syrian Presidency in response to what it described as recent actions and statements by the leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) “calling for federalism and establishing a separate reality on the ground.”

It also stated that the recent agreement between President Ahmed Sharaa and the SDF leadership “is a positive step toward a truce and openness to a comprehensive national solution.”

“However, the recent actions and statements issued by the SDF leadership, which call for federalism and establishing a separate reality on the ground, clearly contradict the content of the agreement and threaten the unity and territorial integrity of the country,” it added.

On 10 March, Syrian President Ahmed Sharaa and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi signed an agreement to integrate all civilian and military institutions in northeastern Syria into the Syrian state administration, including border crossings, the airport, and oil and gas fields.

READ: Saudi Arabia, Qatar to settle Syria’s outstanding arrears of around $15 million to World Bank