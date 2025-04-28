Ex-Israel PM accuses Netanyahu of waging war on Israel

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of declaring war on Israel, tampering with its capabilities and causing grave damage to its standing and image.

In an interview with Israeli radio yesterday morning, Barak said Netanyahu was evading the formation of an official commission of inquiry into the events of 7 October 2023.

“Israel is truly on the brink of collapse, and its democracy and international standing are in danger, and Netanyahu is responsible,” he said, adding that the prime minister is trying to create a false image in the minds of Israelis and the world that he is in complete coordination with US President Donald Trump, but the truth is that Trump abandoned the idea of ​​a ‘Riviera in Gaza’ a long time ago and is preoccupied with other issues.

Barak said Trump is preparing to visit the region, and his interests differ from Netanyahu’s, which was reflected in his recent statements.

