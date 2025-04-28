Israel army faces crisis in morale among its troops

The Israeli occupation army is grappling with a crisis in morale, which has been described as a “ticking time bomb” by local media, following the decision to extend compulsory military service by four months. This comes amidst ongoing operations in Gaza and rising tensions with Lebanon.

According to media reports, the order has sparked widespread discontent among soldiers who have been engaged in combat for over a year and a half. Many express feelings of exhaustion, exploitation and a loss of trust in both the state and military leadership. “Morale is at rock bottom… fighters are trying to escape combat positions for other roles,” an officer stated.

Soldiers reported being taken by surprise when informed of the extension of their service without prior notice. Sergeant Major Rishon A. from the Nahal Brigade, who was scheduled to be discharged last week, said he was notified the day before his discharge about an additional four-month service extension. He added: “The state is exploiting us mercilessly… I feel my personal life means nothing to them.”

Rishon noted that the new salary of 8,000 shekels ($2,205) does not compensate for the frustration: “I could earn this amount as a waiter, but I would prefer to wake up every morning free, not conscripted by force.”

Other soldiers highlighted a severe shortage of combat troops within the army, leading them to undertake non-combat tasks such as working in kitchens, which they view as evidence of the military’s inability to perform its core duties.

Sergeant S., a 14-month veteran in an armoured unit, expressed feelings of frustration, stating: “If I leave, who will fill my place? No one. We’re stuck.”

Additionally, soldiers expressed dissatisfaction with the continued full exemption of Haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) from military service, considering it “a grave injustice”, which has intensified feelings of discrimination and eroded trust in the state.

Senior officers confirmed that the decision to extend service has caused significant harm to the army’s combat spirit and willingness to continue serving, particularly in combat units. One officer explained that the directive was implemented unfairly across units, leading to deep frustration among soldiers.

