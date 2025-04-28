Report: missile fuel may have ignited deadly Iranian port explosion

An explosion that rocked the Shahid Rajaee Port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday may have been caused by the ignition of solid missile fuel, the New York Times reported.

The paper quoted informed sources as saying that sodium perchlorate, a key component of solid missile fuel, was the substance that caused the explosion.

Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said the large explosion was caused by chemicals stored at the port, however, the exact cause can only be identified once the fire caused by the blast is completely extinguished.

She added that the incident was being investigated and urged media and the public to avoid premature speculation until the official investigation is completed.

