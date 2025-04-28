Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Report: missile fuel may have ignited deadly Iranian port explosion

April 28, 2025 at 9:50 am

Firefighting efforts continue at the port area after a massive explosion that ripped through the Shahid Rajaee Port on April 27, 2025 in Hormozgan, Iran. [Iranian Red Crescent - Anadolu Agency]

Firefighting efforts continue at the port area after a massive explosion that ripped through the Shahid Rajaee Port on April 27, 2025 in Hormozgan, Iran. [Iranian Red Crescent – Anadolu Agency]

An explosion that rocked the Shahid Rajaee Port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday may have been caused by the ignition of solid missile fuel, the New York Times reported.

The paper quoted informed sources as saying that sodium perchlorate, a key component of solid missile fuel, was the substance that caused the explosion.

Spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Fatemeh Mohajerani, said the large explosion was caused by chemicals stored at the port, however, the exact cause can only be identified once the fire caused by the blast is completely extinguished.

She added that the incident was being investigated and urged media and the public to avoid premature speculation until the official investigation is completed.

READ: Putin orders emergency teams to assist Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port fire response

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending