Smotrich threatens to resign if Gaza military operations aren’t intensified

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said he was considering resigning from the government if his demand to intensify fighting in Gaza was not met, Israel Hayom reported.

Smotrich called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to establish military rule in Gaza if necessary and to destroy Hamas.

During celebrations for the Mimouna holiday, Smotrich said: “Mr Prime Minister, your statement this evening that this war must end with victory is important. It marks a change in the way the war is conducted, moving towards the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, not fearing military rule if necessary, destroying Hamas, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”

Netanyahu, for his part, reiterated that the war in Gaza would not end until Hamas was eliminated and the captives were returned. Netanyahu stated that he had ordered the Israeli occupation army to increase pressure on Gaza more than ever before by intensifying military operations in the enclave.

He added: “We have no choice but to continue fighting until victory, a full and decisive victory.”

The Israeli army resumed its assault on Gaza on 18 March, shattering a 19 January ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Israel has killed more than 52,200 Palestinians in the enclave since October 2023, most of them women and children.

READ: Israeli cabinet divided over course of Gaza war