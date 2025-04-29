1.2m Palestinian students in Gaza, West Bank benefitted from Jordan e-learning platform

Over 1.2 million Palestinian students in Gaza and the occupied West Bank have benefitted from Jordan’s free e-learning platform, which was specifically developed to support Palestinian students. The platform has been available since the start of the current academic year.

Alaa Jarrar, CEO of the Jordanian interactive e-learning solutions and content company, Jo Academy, said the “Wise School” platform and application were developed in collaboration with the World Islamic Sciences and Education University.

Jarrar added that the initiative was launched in response to royal directives as part of Jordan’s ongoing efforts to enhance the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and ensure that students continue their education despite the ongoing challenges, particularly the impact of the Israeli conflict in Gaza.

According to Jarrar, the platform allows students to download study materials and continue their education offline, without the need for an internet connection.

The platform covers the Palestinian curriculum from grade one to the twelfth grade (Tawjihi) and offers students a certificate accredited by the Palestinian Ministry of Education and recognised in Jordan. Jarrar noted that over 100 Jordanian teachers contributed to creating and explaining the educational content.

He added that the “Wise School” app is now among the top five most visited educational platforms globally, offering interactive academic content, worksheets, exercises and video lessons. “The platform also includes specialised content in areas such as psychological support, digital marketing, design, programming and first aid.”

“The application [Wise School] is designed to support Palestinian students in preparing for the Tawjihi examination and helps the Palestinian Ministry of Education implement the necessary standards and guidelines for exam administration,” he added.

READ: Israel’s targeting of Palestinian education in the West Bank