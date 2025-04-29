Amnesty: Israel ‘live-streamed genocide’ for the world to see

Since October 2024, Israel has carried out a “live-streamed genocide” which states have “watched on as if powerless”, Amnesty International said in its Annual Report today.

In “The State of the World’s Human Rights”, the rights group said: “2024 will be remembered for how Israel’s military occupation grew ever more brazen and deadly, for the way the USA, Germany and a handful of other European states supported Israel; the way the USA, under the Biden administration, repeatedly vetoed UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire and states continued arms transfers to Israel.”

It added that “Israel and its powerful allies […] claimed that or acted as if international law did not apply to them.” They did this by “wilfully ignoring orders of the International Court of Justice and indictments of the International Criminal Court.”

It highlighted how countries that “vigorously supported the ICC in its prosecution of [Russian] President Putin” for the alleged abduction of Ukrainian children “took a very different response when it came to Israel.”

It concluded that “2024 demonstrated states willingness to deploy propaganda to the service of armed conflicts, amplified by social media algorithms and powerful voices, and without regard to accuracy or hate-ridden consequences. In sum, 2024 dehumanized us all.”

