Damascus refuses to join Abraham Accords

Damascus has turned down a US proposal to join the Abraham Accords and has instead called for expanded dialogue with Washington on the issue of foreign fighters in Syria, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported.

According to details revealed by Syria TV, the Syrian government has formally responded to a set of conditions laid out by the United States in exchange for easing sanctions on Damascus. Among those conditions was a request for Syria to join the Abraham Accords — agreements signed to normalise ties between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain under US sponsorship.

Sources familiar with the matter said Damascus rejected the proposal, stating that the agreements were made by states that “do not have occupied lands under Israeli control,” while Syria remains in conflict with Israel over the Golan Heights.

Despite rejecting the accords, the Syrian government stressed in its official reply that it is committed to building a state that does not seek to threaten any party in the region.

The Syrian response also addressed the contentious issue of foreign fighters, a key point in the US conditions. Washington had requested their removal and sought approval to conduct military strikes within Syrian territory. In reply, Damascus insisted that the matter requires broader consultations with the US side before any steps can be taken.

