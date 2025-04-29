Israel army tests new Bar rockets in Gaza 

The Israeli occupation army announced yesterday that it has used a new artillery weapon in its genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The 282nd Artillery Regiment used Bar rockets, developed by Elbit Systems, to strike targets in southern Gaza as part of the ongoing offensive against Palestinians.

According to the Israeli army, the Bar rockets feature a “guidance mechanism specifically designed for difficult combat environments” which are also capable of hitting targets in a “very short period of time”.

The Bar rockets are slated to replace the Israeli army’s aging Rumach rockets, which are fired from the M270 multiple rocket launcher system.

Israel’s genocidal campaign in the besieged Gaza Strip has become a lucrative marketing tool for the country’s thriving weapons industry.

Experts explained that the deployment of advanced weaponry, such as suicide drones, smart guns and robot dogs, since October 2023 has not only wreaked devastation on Gaza and its people, but has also served as a homegrown weapons-testing laboratory for Israeli companies.

The allure of “battle-tested” technology has attracted buyers from around the world, even as these weapons are being used to carry out violations of international law, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

READ: Israel army wants $2.7 billion to continue Gaza war