Israel concerned after China military aircraft lands in Upper Egypt

Israel is reportedly concerned after a Chinese early warning aircraft landed in Egypt’s Beni Suef Military Airport, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli website Natsiv.net said the arrival of a Chinese Air Force early warning aircraft in Egypt to participate in a joint air exercise with the Egyptian Air Force has raised widespread concern among military experts.

According to the site, the aircraft, which is equipped with some of the world’s most advanced electronic warfare technology, has never flown far out of China’s borders before, prompting many countries, including Tel Aviv and Washington to question the reasons behind its arrival in Egypt.

The report noted that some analysts suggested the aircraft was brought solely to participate in the joint air exercises currently taking place between the two countries, while others believed that China may be offering the aircraft for sale to the Egyptian military. A few months ago, China brought an advanced fighter jet to a military exhibition in Cairo for potential sale.

The report also questioned the location where the aircraft landed. The website quoted military analyst and former Israeli intelligence officer Eli Dekel as saying that satellite images show that Egypt has been working on expanding the military airport in Beni Suef since early 2022.

The expansion included the construction of nine double hangars capable of accommodating six Rafale or F-16 fighter jets each, two runways measuring 3,000 and 3,600 metres in length, with the expansion of the runways as well as expanding the airport’s fuel reserves.

