Israel destroys 3 homes, displaces Palestinian families in occupied West Bank

April 29, 2025 at 1:11 pm

Israeli forces' bulldozers demolish a house in Kibya town of Ramallah city in the West Bank on April 29, 2025 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]

The Israeli occupation forces demolished three Palestinian homes in different areas of the occupied West Bank on Tuesday morning on the pretext of unlicensed construction, the Palestinian Information Centre has reported.

According to local sources, bulldozers escorted by Israeli soldiers demolished a two-storey house and a water well belonging to Hashem Ibrahim in Al-Zuwaidin village in Masafer Yatta, south of Al-Khalil. A family of 13 was living in the house.

The occupation forces also displaced a family of 14 after destroying another house and four sheep shelters belonging to Khalil Ramadan in the same village.

In western Ramallah, the Israeli soldiers displaced another family after bulldozing their house in Qibya village.

Demolitions are a central element of Israel’s settlement expansion policy in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem that aims to consolidate control over the Palestinian land and prevent Palestinian development.

