No shortage of bombs, but scarcity of everything to starve Gazans by Israel as war weapon: Palestine

April 29, 2025 at 6:42 pm

Palestinian people holding empty bowls try to reach out for food distributed by volunteers at donation point as Israeli attacks continue in Rafah, Gaza on January 26, 2024. [Abed Rahim Khatib - Anadolu Agency]

Palestine warned, on Tuesday, that Gaza is enduring relentless bombardment, coupled with a deprivation of basic necessities, accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against civilians, Anadolu Agency reports.

“There is no shortage of bombs falling on Gaza, but there is an imposed shortage of everything else; starvation as a weapon of war against an entire civilian population that is still being bombarded relentlessly,” Palestine’s ambassador to the UN in New York, Riyad Mansour, told the UN Security Council’s 9907th meeting on “The situation in the Middle East”, including the Palestinian question.

In his remarks, Mansour urged the international community to take concrete steps to put an end to Israeli practices in the Occupied Territories.

“Palestine calls on all states to take measures against settlement colonisation, annexation and forcible displacement, and to end the Israeli unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion.

“We call on those who have yet to do so to recognise the State of Palestine without any further delay as a clear signal that they will not tolerate its destruction and the destruction of the two-state solution,” he said.

