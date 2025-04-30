Israel expresses concern over potential US-Iran deal

Israel’s security establishment has informed senior ministers that the chances of reaching a new agreement between the United States and Iran are now significantly higher, according to a report by Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) yesterday.

The report said the latest assessment by Israeli security officials marks a shift from earlier evaluations, which viewed an agreement between Washington and Tehran as unlikely.

In light of this development, Israel’s political and security cabinet is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss the updated assessment and consider possible responses to a potential agreement between the US and Iran.

In remarks, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the only “good agreement” would result in the dismantling of “all infrastructure,” similar to the agreement Libya made with the West in 2003, which saw them abandon their nuclear, chemical, biological and missile programmes.

So far, the United States and Iran have held three rounds of indirect talks, with Oman acting as a mediator. These discussions aim to reach a deal that would prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon in exchange for easing the severe economic sanctions imposed by Washington.

