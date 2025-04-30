Middle East Monitor
Middle East Monitor

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye jails 18 more Istanbul municipal officials in growing crackdown

April 30, 2025 at 1:28 pm

Police officers intervene against demonstrators, who wanted to march to Taksim without permission, during the protest against the corruption and terrorism investigation against Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) in Sarachane district of Istanbul, Turkiye on March 23, 2025. [Murat Şengül - Anadolu Agency]

A Turkish court has jailed, pending trial, 18 employees of the Istanbul municipality on corruption charges, state-owned Anadolu and other media reported on Wednesday. The arrests come amid a crackdown on the opposition and the city’s jailed mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Reuters reported that Imamoglu, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main political rival who leads him in polls, was jailed in March pending trial over corruption charges. He also faces charges of aiding a terrorist group.

The mayor denied all charges and his arrest triggered the largest protests in a decade, economic turmoil and accusations of a politicised judiciary. The government rejects those claims and insists that the judiciary is independent.

Broadcaster NTV said that 34 of the 52 people who were detained at the weekend under the investigation were released with judicial restrictions.

Turkish media had reported on Saturday that the authorities detained dozens of Istanbul municipality employees as part of legal probes focused around Imamoglu, expanding a crackdown on the main opposition that began late last year.

Those detained included the municipality’s secretary general, Imamoglu’s chief of staff, the chairman and deputy chairman of the municipality’s water and sewerage administration (ISKI), as well as a department head at ISKI.

