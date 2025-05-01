2025 sees record number of books submitted for Palestine Book Awards as entries are closed

The Palestine Book Awards (PBA) has officially closed submissions for its 2025 cycle, concluding another successful year with over 80 books entered. Now in its 14th year, the Awards continue to grow in stature, serving as a vital platform for literature that centres Palestinian history, identity and resistance.

This year’s submissions come amid Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. Some of the books are written by authors enduring the assault firsthand, while others are by those who have recently been displaced and are now sharing their lived experiences from exile. Several titles have been published in support of humanitarian relief in Gaza, reaffirming the role of literature not only as testimony but also as an act of solidarity.

Despite continued efforts to suppress Palestinian voices, the growing number and range of submissions reflect a clear message: the Palestinian narrative cannot be silenced. Since their inception, the Awards have attracted both emerging and established authors whose work affirms the cultural and political significance of Palestine in global discourse.

A panel of seven esteemed judges will now begin reviewing the entries. A shortlist will be announced in the coming months, with winners revealed at the annual ceremony in November 2025. Readers are encouraged to follow the official PBA website for updates and announcements.

Entries for the 2026 Palestine Book Awards will open early next year and English-language books published between June 2025 and May 2026 that focus on Palestine will be invited to be submitted.

