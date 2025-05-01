Israel seals off Palestinian village of Beita in southern Nablus

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) imposed a complete closure on Beita village in southern Nablus yesterday, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

This came after an Israeli occupation soldier was seriously injured when an explosive device went off in a military vehicle.

The Beita Municipality said in a statement today that occupation forces closed all entrances leading to the village and stormed it in large numbers while firing at citizens’ homes and their water tanks.

It added that the soldiers are destroying the village’s infrastructure and raiding Palestinian homes, savagely searching them while destroying whatever is in their way.

The soldiers burst into the village’s elementary school for girls, confiscated CCTV cameras and damaged the administration’s building, the municipality said.

The Israeli occupation army said yesterday evening that two of its soldiers were injured, one seriously, in a roadside bomb attack near the occupied West Bank town of Beita, close to Nablus.

The soldiers of the Ephraim regional brigade’s 9221st reserve battalion were carrying out a patrol in Beita when they were hit by an explosive device, Hebrew media quoted a military source as saying.

