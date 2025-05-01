Jordan jails four for 20 years for transporting weapons to Palestinians

The Jordanian State Security Court yesterday sentenced four Jordanians to 20 years in jail for transporting weapons and explosives to the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank, Quds Press reported.

The defendants, Huthaifa and Ibrahim Jabr, Khaled Al-Majdalawi and Ahmed Ayesh were arrested during a security campaign carried out in July 2023 and in March 2024.

The prosecution charged the defendants with “committing acts that disturb public security and order, endangering the safety and security of society, and possessing weapons and explosives for illegal use.”

Defence lawyer Abdul Qader Al-Khatib described the verdict as “unfair and harsh, especially since it was issued against a group that chose to support the Palestinian resistance.”

“We did not expect such a verdict to be issued in Jordan,” he said.

Al-Khatib told Quds Press that the defence team will appeal the sentence before the Court of Cassation.

The seized weapons included an unfired Katyusha 107 rocket, as well as various types of explosives and automatic rifles.

READ: Jordan ‘forcibly evicts’ 100 Palestinians from unofficial refugee camp to make way for construction project