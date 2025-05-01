Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Jordan jails four for 20 years for transporting weapons to Palestinians

May 1, 2025 at 2:10 pm

Jordanian police near the border with Israel on 21 May 2021 in al-Karama, Jordan. [Jordan Pix/Getty Images]

Jordanian police near the border with Israel on 21 May 2021 in al-Karama, Jordan. [Jordan Pix/Getty Images]

The Jordanian State Security Court yesterday sentenced four Jordanians to 20 years in jail for transporting weapons and explosives to the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank, Quds Press reported.

The defendants, Huthaifa and Ibrahim Jabr, Khaled Al-Majdalawi and Ahmed Ayesh were arrested during a security campaign carried out in July 2023 and in March 2024.

The prosecution charged the defendants with “committing acts that disturb public security and order, endangering the safety and security of society, and possessing weapons and explosives for illegal use.”

Defence lawyer Abdul Qader Al-Khatib described the verdict as “unfair and harsh, especially since it was issued against a group that chose to support the Palestinian resistance.”

“We did not expect such a verdict to be issued in Jordan,” he said.

Al-Khatib told Quds Press that the defence team will appeal the sentence before the Court of Cassation.

The seized weapons included an unfired Katyusha 107 rocket, as well as various types of explosives and automatic rifles.

READ: Jordan ‘forcibly evicts’ 100 Palestinians from unofficial refugee camp to make way for construction project

Latest news

See all
Nominations for the Palestine Book Awards 2025 are now open

Trending