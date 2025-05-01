Over 1.4m Syrians return home following Assad regime collapse

More than 1.4 million Syrians have returned to their home country after the collapse of President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on 8 December 2024, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In a statement published on X on Saturday, the UN refugee agency said: “Over 1.4 million Syrians are finding their way back home after years of displacement.”

Since December 2024, over 1.4 million Syrians, including about a million who were displaced inside Syria, have returned home. But without urgent funding, many won’t get the support they need to rebuild — and fewer returns will be possible. Learn more: https://t.co/aY87IZgW7a pic.twitter.com/NgybMlnQwv — UNHCR Syria (@UNHCRinSYRIA) April 13, 2025

The UN agency added that rebuilding Syria remains a major challenge due to the destruction caused by 14 years of conflict and called for greater international support for UNHCR’s efforts to help displaced families restart their lives.

The agency stressed the urgent need for support in key sectors such as housing, healthcare, education and livelihoods for those returning.

