Over 1.4m Syrians return home following Assad regime collapse

May 1, 2025 at 3:08 pm

Syrians in Hatay move towards the Cilvegozu Border Gate between Turkiye and Syria after the collapse of sixty-one years of Baath Party rule in Syria, on December 17, 2024 [Lale Köklü Karagöz/Anadolu Agency]

More than 1.4 million Syrians have returned to their home country after the collapse of President Bashar Al-Assad’s regime on 8 December 2024, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

In a statement published on X on Saturday, the UN refugee agency said: “Over 1.4 million Syrians are finding their way back home after years of displacement.”

The UN agency added that rebuilding Syria remains a major challenge due to the destruction caused by 14 years of conflict and called for greater international support for UNHCR’s efforts to help displaced families restart their lives.

The agency stressed the urgent need for support in key sectors such as housing, healthcare, education and livelihoods for those returning.

