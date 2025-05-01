Palestinian prisoner subjected to severe torture, held in inhumane conditions

Palestinian prisoner Hasan Salameh has been subjected to severe torture and held under inhumane conditions in solitary confinement at Israel’s Megiddo Prison, according to the Asra Media Office.

In a statement issued yesterday, Asra Media said Salameh had been assaulted by Israeli jailers six times in the last two months, adding that his weight dropped drastically to 62 kilogrammes as a result of his exposure to deliberate starvation.

“Salameh suffers from tooth loss and severe vision decline and is deprived of getting corrective eyewear,” Asra Media said.

Salameh is a prominent commander of Al-Qassam Brigades from Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. He was kidnaped by the Israeli occupation forces in 1996 and then sentenced to 48 life terms and an additional 30 years. He has spent over 13 years in solitary confinement.

‘Bread Not Bombs!’: Doctors Against Genocide cry for Gaza at US Capitol