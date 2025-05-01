Syria minister accuses Israel of inciting sectarian tensions to gain influence 

Syrian Information Minister Hamza Al-Mustafa said yesterday that “Israel is trying to exploit sectarian divisions to gain a foothold in Syria as part of its ongoing plans,” warning that some parties are benefitting from the fighting and regional tensions.

In a televised statement, Al-Mustafa affirmed that “following the liberation and the victory of the revolution, the state made civil peace a top priority.”

He added that after the formation of the government, Syria adopted a communication and openness strategy that brought the majority of Syrians into the political process.

The minister highlighted the role of the Druze community in the country, stressing that “Syrian Druze are an inseparable part of Syria and have played key roles at pivotal moments in the country’s history.”

He also drew attention to Israeli interference and exploitation of events in his country, saying: “Israel is trying to play on sectarian sensitivities to find a foothold in Syria to continue its plans.”

In this context, Al-Mustafa said he believes that “some parties are trying to benefit from regional tensions and seek strength through Israeli intervention.”

He also called on all sensible people in Suwayda and Syria to reject misguided calculations to avoid further instability.

Separately, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs. The ministry condemned the calls for “international protection” made by certain outlawed groups, labelling them “illegitimate and unacceptable.”

In a statement issued yesterday, the ministry reaffirmed the Syrian state’s commitment to protecting all components of the Syrian population without exception, clearly rejecting any form of foreign tutelage or externally imposed initiatives.

