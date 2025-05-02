Israel attacks Freedom Flotilla ship attempting to break Gaza siege

A ship belonging to the “Freedom Flotilla” heading to Gaza announced today, Friday, that it was attacked by a drone off the coast of Malta in international waters.

Sources aboard the “Freedom Flotilla” ship, which aims to break the siege of Gaza, said that the Israeli attack on the ship led to a fire.

The sources told Al Jazeera that the ship is currently anchored in international waters near the coast of Malta, noting that the ship sent a distress signal, but only southern Cyprus responded.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which campaigns to end the Israeli blockade of Gaza, told CNN that 30 people were aboard its ship carrying humanitarian aid when the attack occurred shortly after midnight.

Yasemin Akar, the coalition’s media officer, told CNN by phone from Malta: “There is a hole in the ship now and it is sinking.” She noted that the ship “sent distress calls to neighbouring countries, including Malta,” and that a “small boat” from southern Cyprus had been dispatched to assist.

She explained that the ship was able to contact the crew after sending the distress signal. “Our ship is currently 17 kilometers (11 miles) off the coast of Malta in international waters and has been attacked twice by a drone,” she said, noting that the generators in the bow of the ship were the obvious target.

She added: “These generators are not providing the necessary electricity for the ship at the moment,” explaining that the Coalition had been unable to contact the burning ship.

A video posted by the Coalition on its Twitter account shows a fire raging on board the ship, along with smoke. Two explosions can also be heard in a separate video.

Ship tracking websites show that the Conscience, a Palau-flagged ship, was stationed off the eastern coast of Malta on Friday morning.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition describes itself on its website as an international network of pro-Palestinian activists working to end the Israeli blockade of Gaza and provide humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave through direct, nonviolent action.

