Israel issues demolition notices for 106 structures in 2 West Bank refugee camps

Israeli occupation forces yesterday issued demolition notices for 106 homes and buildings in Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps, giving residents 24 hours to remove their belongings.

The Israeli army attached maps to the notices showing the targeted properties in red, demanding that citizens clear their homes within a day.

Tulkarm Governor Abdullah Kamil confirmed that the occupation plans to demolish 58 buildings in Tulkarm camp and 48 homes in Nur Shams camp. Kamil renewed his call on the international community and human rights and humanitarian institutions to intervene and stop what he described as an “unprecedented crime” against the people of Tulkarm, Nur Shams camps, and the wider city of Tulkarm.

He urged international bodies to pressure the occupying state to end its ongoing demolitions, which have led to forced displacement, widespread destruction and damage to both public and private property. He also denounced the blockade imposed on the camps.

