Israel: Netanyahu says destroying Hamas more important than freeing captives

May 2, 2025 at 11:47 am

Hundreds of Israelis gather in Kaplan Street to demand the continuation of the swap process between Hamas and Israel, an end to Israeli attacks on Gaza and the return of Israelis from Gaza, on March 8, 2025, in Tel Aviv, Israel. [Nir Keidar - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that freeing Israeli captives from Gaza is “important” but defeating the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas, is the “supreme objective” of the war, local media reported.

Speaking at the annual Independence Day Bible Contest in Jerusalem, Netanyahu said Israel has “many goals, many goals in this war. We want to bring all our hostages home. The war has a supreme goal, and the supreme goal is victory over our enemies, and this we will achieve.”

This came as families of Israeli captives have in recent days accused Netanyahu of sabotaging a potential truce-prisoner swap deal and withholding information about the remaining 59 captives. They claim Netanyahu’s moves ensure his political survival and not the safety of their family members.

