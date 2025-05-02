Save the Children calls on UK to 'end its complicity', halt all arms sales to Israel

A UK-based charity today called on the British government to “end its complicity” and halt all arms transfers to Tel Aviv, as Gaza enters its third month under a total siege imposed by Israel.

Save the Children issued a statement on X urging the UK government to “end its complicity” and suspend all arms transfers to Israel “urgently,” calling for the accountability of all perpetrators and the end of “Israel’s impunity.”

Today marks two months of total siege since it was reimposed by the Government of Israel. All that has entered Gaza is bombs and bullets. Instead of much needed food, clothing or tents to help children survive, airstrikes continue. They are killing, maiming and destroying the… pic.twitter.com/FZraq5T1Zz — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) May 2, 2025

Israel closed Gaza’s crossings on 2 March, blocking the entry of essential supplies including water, food and medicines, despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

“Two months of no food. No water. No fuel. And the UK government is still complicit. The UK Government must not be an ally to atrocities,” it added.

The charity highlighted that denying aid is a violation of international law.

“Instead of much needed food, clothing or tents to help children survive, airstrikes continue,” Save the Children wrote on X.

“The halt on aid must be immediately reversed and humanitarian assistance must be allowed to enter Gaza,” the statement stressed, adding that words of concern are “meaningless without action.”

The Israeli army renewed a deadly assault in Gaza on 18 March, shattering the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Israel must respect UN, its agencies, facilitate relief efforts: Switzerland tells ICJ