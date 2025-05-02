Turkiye ready to continue supporting Syria under mutual agreements

Turkiye is ready to continue supporting Syria in many areas where it sees a need, within the framework of mutual agreements, Anadolu reported diplomatic sources saying yesterday.

Noting that Syria could choose to enter into an agreement with any country if it saw a problem with its security, the sources said that Ankara, in line with its own security and threat assessments in the region, is open to addressing any issue that would serve bilateral cooperation with Damascus.

Syrians, they explained, are trying to heal from the wounds of the 14-year conflict.

The Syrian people are also carrying out a political transition process to determine their future under their own leadership and ownership, the sources added.

They also highlighted the importance of supporting the steps taken by the Syrian government to integrate into the regional and international community and its efforts to bring security, stability and prosperity to its own country.

The way to rid Syria and the region of the risk of instability is through more support and more intense engagement, including the removal of sanctions the country faces, the sources noted.

Turkiye has made intense efforts to develop an engagement and common understanding between the countries of the region and the Syrian government in the period following the ouster of the regime, they said.

“These efforts continued with contacts and meetings involving other important stakeholders, including the US, and the advancement of the engagement between the international community and the Syrian government was supported.”

“The backbone of Turkiye’s Syria policy consists of ensuring national reconciliation by protecting the territorial integrity and unity of the country, establishing security and stability in the country by clearing terrorist elements, and ensuring the reconstruction of Syria by lifting sanctions,” the sources said.

Turkiye has adopted an attitude of unconditionally supporting the Syrian government and people, who have seized an historic opportunity to achieve these goals, they added.

Federal structure in Syria nothing beyond a ‘pipe-dream’: Erdogan says