UAE launches Dubai ‘influencer academy’, amid concerns over ‘whitewashing’ human rights record

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched a new ‘influencer academy’ to help officially attract international tourism and business to the Emirates, in what critics insist is the Gulf state’s latest effort to “whitewash” its human rights record.

Starting this month in Dubai, the programme reportedly lasts three months, and provides successful applicants with flights and accommodation in a luxury serviced apartment, along with a liveable income for the duration of the training.

The students are reportedly expected to post about their experiences travelling in Dubai while undergoing the training, after which they are awarded with a certificate from the Dubai College of Tourism. At the end of the programme, the “really special ones” are offered a full-time job with Beautiful Destinations.

According to Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, the “launch of this innovative programme with Beautiful Destinations is a testament to our commitment to fostering creativity, innovation, and excellence in the tourism sector.” He added: “By providing a dedicated space for content creators, we aim to amplify Dubai’s global appeal and further solidify our position as the best city to visit, live, and work in.”

Critics of the UAE and its international political aspirations have condemned the new programme as the Emirates’ latest attempt to “whitewash” the Gulf state’s human rights records, including the detention of political dissidents and the fuelling of conflict in Sudan and other countries throughout the region.

