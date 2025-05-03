Former Tunisian premier sentenced to 34 years in prison

Former Tunisian Prime Minister and deputy head of the Ennahda Movement, Ali Laarayedh, was sentenced to 34 years in prison on terrorism-related charges, media reports said Saturday.

Tunis Afrique Presse, (TAP), citing judicial sources, said Laarayedh and eight other defendants were charged with aiding the formation of a terror organisation, joining such a group within Tunisia, and facilitating the travel of Tunisian youth abroad to join terror groups.

The case is known as the “human trafficking trial.”

All defendants were sentenced to terms ranging from 18 to 36 years for allegedly trafficking individuals to regions where the Daesh/ISIS terror group is active.

READ: Tunisia: authorities are putting democratic transition on trial, claims Ghannouchi adviser